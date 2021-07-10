Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $122.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

EPAY stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.