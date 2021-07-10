Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $198,359.37

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $198,359.37 and approximately $40,129.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00880501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

