BOX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $5.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

