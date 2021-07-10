BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.