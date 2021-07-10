Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $44,534.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00873388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044957 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

