Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

