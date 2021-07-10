Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 641.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

