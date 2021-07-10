Brokerages Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

