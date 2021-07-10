Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report sales of $7.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

EPD stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

