Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.82 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

