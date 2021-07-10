Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $342.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.35. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $229.37 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.