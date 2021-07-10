Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $8.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.84 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

