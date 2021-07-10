Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $2.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $17.55 on Friday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

