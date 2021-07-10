Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

SEAS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 782,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

