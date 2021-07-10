Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings per share of $3.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 263.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $13.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.