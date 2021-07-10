Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $13.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

