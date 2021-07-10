Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post sales of $5.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 million and the lowest is $5.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $24.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $26.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.20 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $36.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

