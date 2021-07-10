Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $399.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.77 million to $415.40 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $754.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Conn’s news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $177,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,528 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

