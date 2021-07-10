Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.33 Million

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $51.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.57 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $977.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

