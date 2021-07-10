Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $190.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.70 million to $193.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

