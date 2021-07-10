Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $91.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.19 million to $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.54 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 164.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

