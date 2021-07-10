Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after buying an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.