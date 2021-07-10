Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

CG opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

