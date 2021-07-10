Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

WBA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

