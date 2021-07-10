Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 74.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.