Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 508,039 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 268.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,039 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vontier worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 96.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 253.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 616,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,482. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

