Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 188,948 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 188,948 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of The Williams Companies worth $125,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. 6,406,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,212. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

