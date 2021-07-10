Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $72.04 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,826 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.70. 481,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

