Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Ameren worth $141,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. 1,294,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

