Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,074,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,632,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,651,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,103. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

