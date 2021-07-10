Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 228,087 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,087 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of FirstEnergy worth $174,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

