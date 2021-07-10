Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 322,641 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,641 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of NextEra Energy worth $232,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 5,592,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,270. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.