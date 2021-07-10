Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

