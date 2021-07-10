Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36 and traded as high as C$70.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$69.45, with a volume of 128,628 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.36. The stock has a market cap of C$20.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

