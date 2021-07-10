Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BEPC opened at $40.86 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

