Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 48,752 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 260.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

