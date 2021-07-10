Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

