Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

