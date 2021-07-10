Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 202.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Shares of ODFL opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

