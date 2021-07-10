Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

UNP opened at $221.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.