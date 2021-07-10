Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 434.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus cut their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.