Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 11,119 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $74.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

