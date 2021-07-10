Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 23,890 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 186,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

