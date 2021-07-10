BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BRP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in BRP by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BRP by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.