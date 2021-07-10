Burency 24 Hour Volume Reaches $461,184.00 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $461,184.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burency has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.00882458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

