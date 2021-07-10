Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $6,891,000.

BURL stock opened at $329.89 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.