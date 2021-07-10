Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.60. Burnham shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

