Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $272.23 million and approximately $97,759.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

