BZEdge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $506,524.72 and $17.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00114319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00161748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.96 or 1.00285430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00949558 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.