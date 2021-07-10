Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Cactus worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cactus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cactus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cactus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

